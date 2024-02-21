Samsung and LG unite against China

South Korean rivals LG and Samsung are joining forces to build displays to compete against cheaper Chinese alternatives, the Financial Times reported.

After dominating the market for cheaper LCD technology, highly-subsidized state-owned Chinese firms like BOE are undermining South Korea’s superiority in higher-end OLED displays, which Beijing hopes to lure tech giants like Apple with. China’s rapid catch up forced Samsung to close its last panel factory there in 2021, and the company said it will now rely on LG’s China facility to produce panels for it.

State-backed Chinese firms could soon beat South Korean ones to lead global OLED production, but they have been accused of stealing Korean technology information to get ahead.