A French deal in the US showcases a green future

In the context of the broader tax-equity market, the Schneider-ENGIE deal is big — some 80% of tax-credit transfers so far have been for less than $50 million, according to Crux, a marketplace for such transactions — but far from enormous, and the tax-credit transfer portion of the deal is not the first of its kind.

Its structure is, however, unusual both from a sustainability and a financial perspective. And it spotlights a fast-growing market’s broader potential.

Tax credit transfers are typically agreed with a built-in discount to account for the various risks associated with the project — that it may not develop to plan, for example. The most notable risk is that if the project fails within five years, the credit can be clawed back. Schneider did not disclose how much of a discount it received from ENGIE in their deal, but said it reinvested that sum into purchasing the renewable energy credits.

The credits can be offset against Schneider’s Scope 2 operational carbon emissions, which it publicly reports. As these disclosures become more prevalent and, in some cases, mandatory, such a transaction may become more attractive: In effect, for taxes a company is going to pay anyway, it can reduce emissions tied to its operations.

From a financial point of view, the deal also has positives. By effectively signing a power-purchase agreement with ENGIE, Schneider has helped “de-risk” its partner’s overall projects by providing a guaranteed “offtaker.” That helps ENGIE win financing for its various projects, making it less likely the various projects will fail and thus be subject to the five-year clawback.

The deal offers an example of how tax-credit trades can help finance new renewables projects, while providing a way for corporate emitters to reduce their direct emissions in the process and get a better deal on clean power.