Boeing ousts head of beleaguered 737 Max program

Boeing announced Wednesday that it is replacing the head of its beleaguered 737 Max program, after a series of safety problems including a midair panel blowout during an Alaska Airlines flight less than two months ago. The incident prompted U.S. aviation authorities to ground more than 100 of its aircraft and investigate its safety compliance.

The 737 Max program head, Ed Clark, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Katie Ringgold, Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplane unit, said in a memo to employees obtained by CNBC News.

“I am announcing several leadership changes as we continue driving BCA’s enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements. Our customers demand, and deserve, nothing less,” Deal said.

The company’s safety crisis has lost it billions of dollars, and in 2019 fired its CEO, Dennis A. Muilenburg, following two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max planes that killed more than 300 people.