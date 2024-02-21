Biden cracks down on port cyber threats, with an eye on China

The Biden administration is imposing new cybersecurity rules at U.S. ports that are driven in part by concerns about Chinese hacking targeting critical infrastructure.

President Joe Biden will sign a new executive order Wednesday giving the Department of Homeland Security more power to address cybersecurity threats at U.S. ports, which will require vessels and maritime facilities to report cyberattacks, senior administration officials said.

The Coast Guard is also proposing new cybersecurity requirements for port operators, as well as a new, secret directive specific to operators of Chinese-manufactured cranes.

“By design, these cranes may be controlled, serviced, and programmed from remote locations,” said Rear Adm. John Vann, commander of the Coast Guard Cyber Command, which he said would make them potentially “vulnerable to exploitation.”