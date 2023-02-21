Who is Bao Fan, China's star banker who has gone missing?

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bao Fan, the founder of China Renaissance Holdings and the country’s most prominent tech-focused banker, went missing on Feb. 16 — stoking fears of a renewed crackdown on the country’s tech industry.

Bao, 52, has been reportedly out of contact with his company for days.

“The board is not aware of any information that indicates that Mr. Bao’s unavailability is or might be related to the business and/or operations of the group,” the firm said in a Thursday filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Since his disappearance, shares of China Renaissance plunged 50%, before closing at 28% on Friday, CNN reports.

So who is the Bao Fan and why is he so influential?