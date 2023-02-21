AI avatars are spreading pro-Venezuela propaganda

On a fictitious news channel called House of News en Español, an English-speaking avatar that appears to be in a news studio says: “We wanted to find out if Venezuela is really as destroyed as the media has claimed for years.”

It then provides data and anecdotes that allege Venezuela’s economy is in far better shape than is widely reported.

The avatar, speaking at a pace that is slightly off from the way its mouth is moving, then asks: “So how true is it that Venezuela is such a poor country? Has the media exaggerated things in that place?”

Those videos have been shared on state TV as if they were broadcasts from legitimate U.S. news channels, reported El Pais.

“We’re seeing an attempt to push narratives favorable to the government,” the head of a Venezuelan group called Fake News Hunters told the Spanish newspaper. “This is designed so that no one is exempt from not believing in it.”

The avatars were created on Synthesia, a London-based AI video creation platform that allows users to design their own avatars and record videos in 120 languages.

“A customer simply needs to type up a script, which is then read by one of the digital actors made with Synthesia’s tools,” The New York Times reported.

Although the company’s software is mainly used for human resources and training videos, the NYT reports, Synthesia’s software has also been widely used to spread government sponsored propaganda as the technology can blur the line between fact and fiction.