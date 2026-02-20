Trump’s first Board of Peace meeting leaves questions unanswered

US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace convening in Washington came with big promises for rebuilding efforts in Gaza — and plenty of questions about the organization’s long-term goals.

Trump announced $7 billion in pledges from other nations for Gaza relief.

He also said the US will donate $10 billion to the board, though it’s unclear where that money is coming from; the White House referred Semafor to Trump’s comments, while spokeswoman Anna Kelly praised the president’s efforts, promising the board “will continue this historic success.”

The meeting covered future Gaza plans, including the area’s development potential; FIFA pledged millions for a new stadium.

But those big goals contrast with the reality on the ground, where disarming Hamas remains a challenge.

And the board’s relationship with the UN is still a flashpoint: Trump suggested the board would ensure the UN “runs properly” and hinted at future involvement elsewhere globally.

— Shelby Talcott