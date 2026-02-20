Events Email Briefings
Trump issues 15-day warning to Iran on nuclear deal

Feb 20, 2026, 6:45am EST
An Iranian newspaper with a cover photo of an Iranian missile and Donald Trump, in Tehran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran had “maximum” 15 days to reach a deal on its nuclear program “or it’s going to be unfortunate for them.”

The US has deployed significant forces to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, and representatives of Washington and Tehran have met to discuss curtailing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. But the talks have made little tangible progress, and Iran partially closed the vital Strait of Hormuz for military drills.

Iranian leaders “increasingly see war as inevitable,” an expert wrote in the Financial Times, and are betting that a drawn-out conflict would spark patriotic fervor in Iran and war fatigue in the US public, paving the way for a more favorable agreement.

Tom Chivers
