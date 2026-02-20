Trump gives Iran a 15-day deadline as strikes eyed

President Donald Trump said Iran has 10-15 days “maximum” to reach an agreement with the US on its nuclear program, as he privately continues to weigh options for strikes against the country.

The Trump administration has built up its military presence in the region for weeks now, and while both sides have held indirect talks, Trump noted on Thursday that it’s been historically difficult “to make a meaningful deal with Iran.”

The US president is said to be reviewing a range of options in an effort to push Tehran towards a deal: The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that one such option would be to move forward with a limited strike targeting certain military or government locations.

He hasn’t made a decision yet, though people close to the president see an attack as growing more likely by the day.