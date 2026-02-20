Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Discovery could explain the origin of complex life

Feb 20, 2026, 7:25am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A bacteria.
IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A mystery about how the first complex life arose may have been solved. Multicellular creatures — all animals, fungi, and plants — are hybrids. Some time around 2 billion years ago, some ancient bacteria entered into other single-celled organisms called Asgard archaea, becoming what are now mitochondria, which generate energy in our cells. But the bacteria tended to live in oxygen-rich environments, while the Asgards, believed to be our ancestors, needed oxygen-poor ones, and it was unclear how the two met.

New research suggests scientists had identified the wrong Asgards: The closest relatives of our ancient ancestors are an oxygen-tolerant strain, implying that both of the later symbiotic partners would have been hanging out in oxygenated areas, such as shallow coastal waters.

Tom Chivers
AD