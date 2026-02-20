Events Email Briefings
Japan PM vows defense shakeup over China tensions

Feb 20, 2026, 6:55am EST
Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s prime minister.
Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to overhaul the country’s national defense strategy in the face of Chinese “coercion.”

Takaichi won a landslide in a snap election this month, and in her first speech since the vote outlined her new, assertive agenda. She sparked a diplomatic dispute with Beijing last year by saying Tokyo could defend Taiwan if China were to invade.

She has since hastened a military buildup, despite Japan’s pacifist constitution, making it one of the world’s largest defense spenders. She also said she would attempt to diversify supply chains of vital minerals — Japan is heavily dependent on China for many raw materials — and accelerate the restart of nuclear reactors mothballed after the 2011 Fukushima meltdown.

A chart showing countries’ defense spending as a share of GDP.
Tom Chivers
