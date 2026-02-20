Investors pivot to European stocks amid US uncertainty

European equities have seen record investment in recent weeks as markets seek to diversify away from Wall Street.

The continent’s funds have seen steady inflows over the last 12 months, after years of outflows, as pessimism over Europe’s economy fades.

Fears of an AI-driven bubble have also led investors to pivot from the US and tech in favor of other markets and physical assets. The move is less “Sell America” than “Hedge America,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Markets are keen to reduce their exposure, given geopolitical uncertainty and huge spending by tech giants, but do not want to miss out on future gains should the upward US trajectory continue.