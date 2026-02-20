Exclusive / Botswana targets drug manufacturing in health emergency recovery

Botswana is in talks with international pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce generic drugs locally as it recovers from a public health emergency triggered by Western aid cuts and a hole in public finances caused by low diamond prices, its health minister told Semafor.

The southern African country, which is the world’s top diamond producer by value, declared a public health emergency last August because of a shortage of essential medicines and medical equipment. The government, which said it owed around $75 million to private health facilities and suppliers, deployed the military to oversee a distribution drive to repair medical supply chains.

Health Minister Stephen Modise, in an interview, said that while medicines are now more widely available, nationwide the focus is on building strong supply chains with locally manufactured drugs to overcome the high cost of importing medication.

He said his government was in talks with manufacturers in India with expertise in producing generic versions of drugs to set up operations in Botswana for a fixed period of time and training locals who would then take over. Health ministry officials and the ministry of trade are also devising tax breaks to incentivize local manufacturing, said Modise.

The minister also said work was already underway with other southern African countries to manufacture drugs locally and pool resources across borders. “We’ve been talking to our neighbors to see if we can work together because we share a number of similar vulnerabilities,” he said, adding that discussions had been held with South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“Pooled procurement is a very effective way of getting medicines as a bloc because you’re able to leverage on that to get competitive pricing and buy for a larger amount of people,” he said “It’s a conversation that our neighbors are pretty much on board with.”