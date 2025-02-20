Tackling Washington’s tax and spend priorities

A GOP trifecta in Washington means that the 2017 tax cuts could be extended - and there will be renewed attempts to repeal the estate tax and lower the corporate tax rate. But the last spending bill fight shows Republicans aren’t united on every issue, complicating matters. How that all plays out will affect President Trump’s pledge to help American workers and expand the US economy.

Meanwhile, the big question remains how to pay for the tax cuts as federal deficits continue to rise: some Republicans are eyeing cuts to populate entitlement programs, but Trump argues his proposed tariffs will cover the costs.