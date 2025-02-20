Trump loyalist Kash Patel confirmed to lead FBI

The US Senate confirmed former federal prosecutor Kash Patel as FBI director, installing the long-time Donald Trump loyalist at the head of the country’s top law enforcement agency.

Two Republicans voted with Democrats against Patel, with one saying she doubted he could lead the bureau “in a way that is free from the appearance of political motivation.”

A long-time critic of the FBI, Patel has vowed to radically overhaul the agency, and previously promised to use it to investigate “the people in the media… who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections,” among others.

Patel’s confirmation comes as he is set to make several million dollars from shares he holds in the parent company that owns Chinese fast-fashion company Shein, which is expected to go public this year.