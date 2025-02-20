Corporate giants want a free hand to merge. They might not get it.

The FTC’s reaffirmation of Biden-era merger rules should dispel Wall Street’s hopes Trump would usher in a dealmaking boom.

“Rewriting guidelines after every election would be destabilizing,” FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson said. “Enforcement agencies should avoid a wholesale change in guidelines with every new administration… Firms must be able to make plans without worrying that guidelines are tossed away every four years. Courts will not rely on guidelines that are transparently partisan either.”

Ferguson’s comments are “a reaffirmation that what we actually did is innately conservative,” said Josh Tzuker, who was chief of staff to Jonathan Kanter, the Justice Department’s head of antitrust under Biden.