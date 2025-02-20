Pharaoh’s tomb discovered in Egypt is first since Tutankhamun’s

A pharaoh’s tomb was discovered in Egypt for the first time since Tutankhamun’s in 1922.

King Thutmose II’s tomb was found by a British-Egyptian team of archaeologists in the Theban Necropolis near Luxor. A still-intact part of the ceiling was painted blue with yellow stars, indicating its occupant was a king.

The mummy of Thutmose II was found 200 years ago, having been moved to a different tomb in ancient times, but his original burial site remained a mystery. He is best known as the husband of Queen Hatshepsut, a rare female pharaoh and one of ancient Egypt’s most prolific builders.

Egypt’s antiquities minister called the discovery “an extraordinary moment for Egyptology and the broader understanding of our shared human story.”