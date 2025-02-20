Democrats ‘should not be knee-jerk institution defenders,’ new Center for American Progress chief says

The new leader of one of the Democratic Party’s leading institutions, the Center for American Progress, said in an interview that her party needs to oppose Donald Trump across the board — but also offer voters more appealing alternatives.

“No is better than yes. But just saying ‘no’ makes us vulnerable to the critique that we are just defenders of the status quo,” said Neera Tanden, who was named Thursday the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, a role she previously held from 2012 to 2020.

“We’re in a competition of ideas,” Tanden told Semafor. “Trump has ideas. We’re in a competition with him for whose ideas are better.”

She arrives in the role as public polling shows Democratic voters are almost as disappointed in their own elected officials as they are appalled by Republicans. Tanden and CAP, with an annual budget around $50 million, are as close as the Democratic Party gets to an establishment.

Tanden has managed to span the party’s divides: A key aide to Hillary Clinton since Bill Clinton’s presidency and through the 2008 and 2016 presidential campaigns, she was among the relatively few Clintonites who took top roles in the Obama administration.

She played a central role in the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act before leaving to run CAP, where Wikileaks swept her into the Democrats’ bitter internecine battles. (She notes that she’s since worked regularly with Senator Bernie Sanders, and was as we spoke “retweeting Senator Sanders’ speech on Russia.”)

Tanden later spent four years in Joe Biden’s administration, dropping a bid to become his budget chief over fiery tweets in that very different era, and then directing his Domestic Policy Council.

Now she’s wrestling with a central question of her party’s identity: Can it offer more than appalled support for business as usual against a rampant Trump and Elon Musk?

“We are not the incumbents. We should not be knee-jerk institution defenders,” Tanden said. “People do want change. We have to argue why our vision of change is better.”

But that will begin, she said, with confrontational opposition.

“The most important thing about Trump is that he’s a bully, and if you cower he will take your breakfast money and your lunch money. He’ll take all your money,” she said. “I’m a fighter, and I’m ready for the fight.”