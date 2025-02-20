Kentucky Republicans already tangling over McConnell’s succession

The race to succeed Mitch McConnell was getting ugly even before he announced he’ll retire.

GOP hopefuls are already bludgeoning each other ahead of a potentially crowded 2026 primary in deep-red territory — jostling that will only get more intense after McConnell announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection. And some Republicans are worried that Kentucky’s popular Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, could enter the race at the last minute.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., is using Beshear’s 2023 victory over Daniel Cameron to bash his Senate rival Cameron as a proven loser. But Barr is taking his own heat from the conservative Club for Growth, which is running spots saying he was raised with a “silver spoon” and “hasn’t earned” a shot at a Senate seat.

Then there’s Nate Morris, a businessman positioning himself as a Republican outsider. He’s toying with the idea of running either for Senate or governor in 2027 — to the annoyance of Kentucky politicos. Morris, too, is getting whacked for his business record.

AD

“People have anticipated” a fight for a seat McConnell’s held since 1985, said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “I guess they’re getting the itch.”

Of course, all the candidates are distancing themselves from McConnell, whose icy relationship with President Donald Trump has rendered him a pariah in party primaries. Still, McConnell has a long record of turning his state from blue to red. His lone recent blemish came in the 2023 governor’s race, where Beshear’s win is causing some skepticism among Trump allies about Cameron’s Senate prospects, according to a longtime adviser to the president.

Cameron, an ex-McConnell staffer, is widely seen as the heir apparent to the former Senate Republican leader, whose exit from Congress next year was expected. For all Barr’s criticism of Cameron’s ties to McConnell, the House Republican is also a former intern for the senator.

In a statement to Semafor, Morris whacked Barr and Cameron — who announced his Senate run soon after McConnell’s retirement speech — for not being hard enough on the incumbent.

AD

“Mitch McConnell stuck his thumb in the eye of President Trump with the votes against his nominees, and none of the career politicians looking at this race were courageous enough to call him out for his betrayal,” Morris said.

“That’s why I’m seriously considering running for office,” he added. “The last thing Kentucky needs is to elect a puppet of Mitch McConnell to the US Senate.”

Morris is talking with Trump and Vice President JD Vance-aligned operatives ahead of his decision; he can self-fund against Barr and Cameron, who already have fundraising networks.

AD

One Kentucky Republican strategist told Semafor that Morris’ business record is fertile ground for rivals: “As soon as Nate’s background is examined, folks will find a dumpster just waiting to be ignited.”