Donald Trump indicates openness to China in apparent softening of stance

US President Donald Trump indicated he would be open to a trade deal with China and said he expected the country’s leader Xi Jinping to visit.

Though the remarks were light on details, The New York Times cited current and former advisers who said the president wanted a wide-ranging agreement with Beijing that would also include investments and nuclear security.

The stance contrasts with Trump’s hardline position on China during his first presidency, as well as his threats of across-the-board tariffs made in recent weeks.

The strategy is a sound one, two self-described China hawks wrote: Decoupling from Beijing “might prompt China to lash out,” they argued in Foreign Affairs, “and it may fail to achieve its purpose.”