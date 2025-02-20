Arab leaders race to craft Gaza proposal to counter Trump

Arab nations are stepping up efforts to draft a counter proposal for Gaza, even as US President Donald Trump and Israeli leaders have doubled down on Trump’s controversial plan to resettle Palestinians elsewhere and redevelop the enclave.

Officials from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar will convene in Riyadh Friday to hash out a plan, which could see the group pledge as much as $20 billion to form a new Palestinian committee of technocrats and community leaders to lead Gaza instead of Hamas. The plan would also see Gaza’s residents given the right to remain in the strip.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is open to alternate ideas from Arab governments, but emphasized that, for now, “the only plan is the Trump plan.”