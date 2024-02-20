Why Ozempic is so cheap in China

A gray market for Ozempic is booming in China which has the world’s largest obese population of more than 200 million adults, The Wall Street Journal reported. Recent speculation about Chinese and American celebrities’ weight loss has cemented Ozempic’s reputation as a “miracle drug” for obesity in China.

Ozempic is only approved for treating diabetes and not weight loss in China, but e-commerce platforms in the country have made it easy for users to buy the drug by merely stating they have diabetes without presenting proof. Ozempic also sells for much cheaper in China, costing around $139 for a monthly dose on JD.com, the Journal reported, compared to more than $900 in the U.S. without insurance.