Mystery intensifies around Navalny’s death as Russia keeps body out of sight

Five days after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny perished in an Arctic prison his death remains the subject of mystery, with the location of his body still unclear amid fears that authorities may be seeking to conceal evidence of poisoning.

State investigators said the official probe into Navalny’s death was being extended, and authorities in the remote penal colony have repeatedly shut down attempts by his mother and lawyer to locate his body. The activist’s mother has been informed that his corpse would be held for two weeks for “chemical analysis,” the BBC reported.

Russian state-owned outlet RT reported that a blood clot was the cause of death, while prison officials told Navalny’s mother that he had died of “sudden death syndrome,” a broad term that can encompass various causes of cardiac arrest.

Many Western governments and Russian opposition figures have said they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is directly or indirectly responsible, after the 47-year-old was held for three years in prison in increasingly harsh conditions.

The activist’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, has accused Russia of holding her husband’s body to wait for traces of “Putin’s Novichok” to dissipate, a reference to the nerve agent Russian agents used to poison him in 2020.

“We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei,” Navalnaya, who has sworn to continue her husband’s work, said. “We’ll tell you about it soon,” she added.