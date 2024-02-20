Israel isolated by international community as assault on Rafah nears

Israel is facing growing international pressure over its war against Hamas, with key allies calling for an end to its onslaught in Gaza amid a massive humanitarian crisis.

The U.S., which has traditionally supported Israel — including using its veto power to block previous ceasefire efforts by the United Nations Security Council — has put forward a draft resolution at the UNSC calling for a temporary ceasefire.

In Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recalled his ambassador to Israel and compared Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to the Holocaust, a statement Israeli officials decried as antisemitic. Meanwhile 26 European Union member states warned Israel against an attack on Rafah, a crowded Gazan city on the border with Egypt where 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have taken shelter.