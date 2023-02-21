Xiang Xiang, Japan’s beloved giant panda, departs for China

Xiang Xiang was originally due to depart for China when she turned two, but her time in Tokyo was extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now at prime reproductive age, she will return to a breeding and research facility in Sichuan province to be paired with a mate.

Xiang Xiang was given an emotional send off at the zoo this past weekend, with some visitors crying as their allotted visitation time — released via lottery because of intense demand — came to an end.

One visitor, speaking to Nippon, described the panda’s departure as feeling “like one of my daughters is going away to get married.”