US President Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday morning that the U.S. gave the Russians advanced notice that Biden planned to travel to Kyiv “some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes.” But Sullivan declined to go into further detail about the discussions or the Russian response.

White House officials stressed the security challenges posed by planning and executing the trip to Kyiv, particularly because of the lack of U.S. military presence on the ground in Ukraine. U.S. surveillance planes monitored the visit overhead but from Polish airspace, according to the Associated Press.

Officials had been planning the visit for “months,” White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said, and Biden made the final call to go to Kyiv on Friday after receiving a briefing in the Oval Office. Sullivan said Biden decided that his security team had brought risk “to a manageable level” and believed it important to make the trip to demonstrate U.S. support for Ukraine and the unity of the Western alliance.

Biden’s visit comes as the war enters a pivotal phase, with Western nations now grappling with how much more support to offer.

According to Politico, the top U.S. general in Europe has privately said that offering additional supplies, including F-16 fighter jets, to Ukraine could help the country win the war. Gen. Christopher Cavoli's internal statement differs from what officials have stated publicly about whether sending aircraft would be considered.