Three major edits to Roald Dahl’s books

It’s OK to be bald

A paragraph in The Witches about the witches’ baldness, which they hide with wigs, read: “You can’t go round pulling the hair of every lady you meet, even if she is wearing gloves. Just you try it and see what happens.” That has changed to: “Besides, there are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”

Matilda doesn’t travel with Rudyard Kipling anymore

The books that transported Matilda to new and unknown places from her living room have changed. Previously, “she went on olden-day sailing ships with Joseph Conrad. She went to Africa with Ernest Hemingway and to India with Rudyard Kipling.”

Now, Matilda travels with Jane Austen, and Kipling is removed entirely: “She went to nineteenth century estates with Jane Austen. She went to Africa with Ernest Hemingway and California with John Steinbeck.”

The BFG doesn’t have separate dreams for girls and boys

In The BFG, the Giant keeps children’s dreams in jars. In the original, protagonist Sophie questions if there are separate jars for boys and girls:

“‘Do you have separate dreams for boys and girls?’ Sophie asked. ‘Of course,’ the BFG said. ‘If I is giving a girl’s dream to a boy, even if it was a really whoppsy girl’s dream, the boy would be waking up and thinking what a rotbungling grinksludging old dream that was.’

‘Boys would,’ Sophie said.

‘These here is all the girls’ dreams on this shelf,’ the BFG said.”

The exchange has been removed from the 2022 edition entirely.