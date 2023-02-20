Photo highlights from the first day of Rio's Carnival

Rio’s famously colorful Carnival kicked off on Sunday, the first time since 2020 that the week-long celebration is being held without COVID-19-related restrictions.

“The Carnival is the face of Brazilian culture,” a minister told Folha. “It gathers all our cultural expressions, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Some 2 million people are expected to attend the festivities where they’re forecast to spend a record $1 billion in Rio’s businesses.