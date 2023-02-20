noscript
South America

Photo highlights from the first day of Rio's Carnival

Title iconThe News

Rio’s famously colorful Carnival kicked off on Sunday, the first time since 2020 that the week-long celebration is being held without COVID-19-related restrictions.

“The Carnival is the face of Brazilian culture,” a minister told Folha. “It gathers all our cultural expressions, it’s a beautiful thing.

Some 2 million people are expected to attend the festivities where they’re forecast to spend a record $1 billion in Rio’s businesses.

REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Title iconThe Photos

1. Revellers at a block party in Rio before the start of the Carnival

REUTERS/Aline Massuca
REUTERS/Aline Massuca

2. Dancers prepare for their show

REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

3. The 'Sambadrome' in Rio where the Carnival takes place

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

4. The Mangueira samba school

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers from Mangueira samba school perform during the first night of the carnival. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

5. Zeca Pagodinho sings with the Rio Grande school

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

6. Unidos da Tijuca samba school

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

7. The Salgueiro samba school with an angels and dragons theme

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

8. Brazilian celebrities in attendance

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen (middle) watches on. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

9. Grande Rio samba school with a market-inspired show

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

10. The Sambadrome's cleaning staff march through

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
