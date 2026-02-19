US ups pressure on Iran with huge air power assembly

The US ramped up pressure on Iran, sending its largest concentration of air power to the Middle East since 2003.

Two aircraft carriers and dozens of land-based planes have moved to the Gulf, enough to wage “a sustained, weekslong air war against Iran,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

US President Donald Trump has demanded Tehran give up its nuclear ambitions — negotiators met this week but the White House said the two sides were “still very far apart” — though it is unclear whether Trump’s aim is to destroy Iran’s nuclear program or overthrow the regime.

Iran’s leaders, meanwhile, face internal pressure as well: Memorial services for the thousands killed in a recent crackdown sparked fresh protests and renewed government violence.