Intelligence for the New World Economy

UK’s Andrew Mountbatten Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct

Feb 19, 2026, 7:01am EST
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Toby Shepheard/File Photo

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly the UK’s Prince Andrew, was arrested by British police over his connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The ex-royal had already been stripped of his titles over his ties to the disgraced financier, further revealed in emails and images recently released by US law enforcement.

His arrest comes amid widening global fallout from the Epstein controversy: Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates canceled a speech at an Indian AI conference after being named in the files, and French prosecutors announced two separate investigations, into human trafficking and financial offences, after finding evidence of crimes on French soil.

Trawling through the 3.5 million documents released will be “a Herculean task,” Le Monde reported.

Tom Chivers
