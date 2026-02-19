Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Trump voters support solar power expansion, poll finds

Tim McDonnell
Tim McDonnell
Climate and energy editor, Semafor
Feb 19, 2026, 7:47am EST
Solar panels in California.
Nathan Frandino/Reuters

US voters who supported President Donald Trump in the last election overwhelmingly support greater use of solar power, according to a poll by former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway first shared with Semafor.

The survey covered 1,000 voters in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas, and concluded that 83% of all voters, and 75% of Trump supporters agree that “solar energy should be used in the US to strengthen and increase our energy supply.”

Majorities also agree that solar is key to making power more affordable, and to closing the gap between electricity generation in China and the US. “Solar should be seen not as government-favored or ideological,” Conway wrote in a summary of the poll results. Yet 74% of Trump voters also said they support scrapping solar tax credits, as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act did, which could make widespread solar adoption harder to achieve.

