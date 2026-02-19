Events Email Briefings
Trump commits $10B to Board of Peace

Feb 19, 2026, 5:28pm EST
Trump and the Board of Peace
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump said the US would commit $10 billion to his Board of Peace initiative, with other members contributing $7 billion to the mammoth task of rebuilding Gaza.

More than two dozen countries joined the board’s first meeting in Washington on Thursday, offering a concrete look at the governments that will shape Gaza’s future, Axios noted.

Troops from at least five nations, including Albania and Kazakhstan, are due to make up a multinational peacekeeping force in the territory, even as Hamas tightens its grip on Gaza and is reluctant to disarm.

While Trump on Thursday vowed to settle global conflicts, he also said he could reach a decision on whether to strike Iran within 10 days.

J.D. Capelouto
