Riyadh tiptoes toward looser Ramadan restrictions

Riyadh residents are finding that eating out during daylight hours is getting slightly easier as the Muslim month of fasting begins, in the latest sign of the city gradually loosening social restrictions to attract more foreign workers.

While many mall food courts are closed in the day during Ramadan, some restaurants and cafes are choosing to open and serve food, or offer takeaway service for visitors or those ordering through food delivery apps. Some hotel restaurants, which previously would only provide room service to guests, are also staying open.

While still far from a wholesale opening, it’s a step change from previous years when Ramadan fasting was strictly enforced in the Saudi capital. But it remains a sharp contrast from neighbouring UAE, where restaurants and cafes remain open throughout the month. Dubai loosened Ramadan restrictions in 2021 in a bid to kickstart its tourism industry after COVID lockdowns. Visitors to the city now barely notice any changes during Ramadan.

A handful of eating establishments in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, the city’s business hub, were open on Wednesday and Thursday as Ramadan began. Most were closed until iftar, the meal taken at sunset when Muslims break their fast.

At least one cafe in the diplomatic quarter, an area housing foreign embassies and diplomats, is open this year. Staff at several cafes said this was the first time they had opened during Ramadan. The open eateries were sparsely filled and had attracted a mix of Saudis and expatriates.