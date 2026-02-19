Exclusive / Partial shutdown looks to stretch into State of the Union

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown is highly likely to stretch to at least 10 days at this point — and there’s a really good chance that President Donald Trump will give his State of the Union address with the department still shuttered, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Republicans say Democrats have not backed off their initial demands for immigration enforcement changes and Democrats see no reason to think that Senate Majority Leader John Thune will call the Senate back from recess before next week.

Monday will be the 10th day of the DHS shutdown — and the 57th overall day this Congress that some or all of the government has been without funding.

One silver lining: The Senate is set to be in for five straight weeks starting Monday, precisely the type of marathon session that typically produces an outcome.