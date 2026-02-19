Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Exclusive / Partial shutdown looks to stretch into State of the Union

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Feb 19, 2026, 4:59am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The 2025 SOTU
Trump at the 2025 SOTU.

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown is highly likely to stretch to at least 10 days at this point — and there’s a really good chance that President Donald Trump will give his State of the Union address with the department still shuttered, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Republicans say Democrats have not backed off their initial demands for immigration enforcement changes and Democrats see no reason to think that Senate Majority Leader John Thune will call the Senate back from recess before next week.

Monday will be the 10th day of the DHS shutdown — and the 57th overall day this Congress that some or all of the government has been without funding.

One silver lining: The Senate is set to be in for five straight weeks starting Monday, precisely the type of marathon session that typically produces an outcome.

AD