N. Korea unveils weapons ahead of communist party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled nuclear-capable rocket launchers, part of efforts to tout Pyongyang’s military capabilities ahead of an upcoming meeting of the ruling communist party.

Photos released by North Korean state media showed the devices stationed outside the building that will host the party congress. The announcement follows moves aimed at expanding and showcasing Pyongyang’s military capacity: North Korea launched suspected ballistic missiles into the sea last month in an apparent weapons test, and Kim has ordered increased missile production.

The rare party meeting will be closely watched, analysts at the Washington-based Stimson Center noted, with changes to the leadership, major organizations, or policy seen as “highly probable.”