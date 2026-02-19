Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

India AI summit attracts money and rivals

Updated Feb 19, 2026, 5:35pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Narendra Modi, Sam Altman, and Dario Amodei
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

India’s AI summit this week put on bold display the forces driving the AI boom: money and rivalry.

The event was a nexus for dealmaking and investment announcements. Anthropic is partnering with Indian giant Infosys; OpenAI is working on data centers with Mumbai-based Tata Group; and India’s Reliance Industries, led by Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, announced a $110 billion data center investment.

The summit was India’s opportunity to “hype itself as an emerging AI power,” The Economist wrote, and parade its “abilities as a global convener.” In a telling moment, the Indian prime minister posed on stage with the biggest names — and competitors — in AI, including the CEOs of OpenAI and Anthropic, who refused to link hands for a photo op.

J.D. Capelouto
AD