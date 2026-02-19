Events Email Briefings
IMF urges China to halve industrial subsidies

Feb 19, 2026, 7:18am EST
A factory in China.
Florence Lo/Reuters

The International Monetary Fund called on China to halve its industrial subsidies, as concerns mount about manufacturing overcapacity in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Beijing has in recent years ramped up exports of manufactured goods, notably EVs and green energy technology, and built up a trade surplus of over $1 trillion. It has led to worry overseas and at home: Policymakers worry that domestic supply gluts are causing damaging price wars and deflation.

The IMF’s China chief proposed that Beijing cut subsidies from 4% of GDP to about 2%, and start to move toward “consumption-led growth,” saying that its industrial policy has enabled tech innovation but that “overall the impact on the economy has been negative” because of resource misallocation.

A chart showing China’s trade surplus in goods.
