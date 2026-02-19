Argentina unions strike over Milei’s labor reforms

Unions in Argentina held a general strike to protest President Javier Milei’s labor reforms.

Milei wants to make it easier to hire and fire workers and extend working hours. The Senate approved the measure, and the lower house, where he and his allies hold a majority, is debating it. But a protest last week ended in riots and a police crackdown, El País reported.

The libertarian leader has reduced government regulation and spending, and has brought inflation down from 211% in 2023 to around 30% today. Cuts to health care and state subsidies have been unpopular with some workers — this is the fourth general strike of Milei’s presidency. But not everyone disapproves; he won a landslide in last year’s midterms.