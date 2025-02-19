Events Newsletters
Trump, Xi could upend global economy: Analysts

Tom Chivers and Tasneem Nashrulla
Feb 19, 2025, 6:27am EST
Trump and Xi shake hands in 2019.
Trump and Xi in 2019. Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters
The News

US President Donald Trump’s unpredictable tariff war and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s strategy of manufacturing overproduction threaten global commerce, analysts argued.

More than 23% of Chinese manufacturers made a loss in the last quarter of 2024, and economists warned Trump’s blanket 10% tariffs on Chinese exports can push them to the brink, Nikkei Asia reported, worsening the country’s overcapacity dilemma.

But China’s global manufacturing dominance — its exports over the past six years grew more than 10 times as fast as its imports — are hurting Beijing’s trade partners and competitors, economist Brad Setser argued.

Between Xi’s “one-way vision of trade” and Trump’s willingness to weaponize tariffs, “the global economy is in for a rough ride.”

