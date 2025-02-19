Top DOJ official defends move to drop NYC mayor charges

Acting US Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove defended the Department of Justice’s decision to abandon corruption charges against New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams at a federal court hearing Wednesday.

Bove argued that the prosecution against Adams interfered with his ability to carry out his duties as mayor, particularly in terms of acting on US President Donald Trump’s order for mass deportations.

Bove said the same rationale could apply to other public officials, such as a police commissioner — an indication that the Justice Department could forego prosecuting other public officials who are suspected of breaking the law if they cooperate with the Trump administration, The New York Times wrote.

The judge said he would make a decision in the case at a later date.

The case has become a focal point in the growing tension between the courts and the new administration as it seeks to overhaul the government’s priorities and policies: After the hearing, Bove called on all prosecutors who “do not support our critical mission,” to resign, saying “I understand there are templates for resignation letters available on the websites of the New York Times and CNN.”