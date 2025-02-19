How COVID-19 pushed young people to the right

Young people in the US typically swing progressive. But in 2024 the demographic was almost evenly split between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and Europe has seen a similar rightward shift.

One possible explanation is a global protest vote against inflation: Many incumbents were voted out in 2024 as prices soared. But Derek Thompson argued in The Atlantic that the pandemic also reduced physical-world socialization, pushing young men, in particular, into online echo chambers.

Young people who experience pandemics “have less confidence in their scientific and political leadership,” Thompson argued, which, because one’s political ideology tends to solidify around age 20, could persist for life.