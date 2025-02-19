Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro charged over alleged coup

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was charged with leading a plot to overthrow the government after his 2022 election loss, complicating his already slim chances of returning to power.

Bolsonaro allegedly oversaw plans for a military coup that included assassinating current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the leader of the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro, who remains one of Brazil’s most popular political figures, lambasted the indictment as “the weaponization of the justice system” aimed at silencing his supporters, and compared himself to US President Donald Trump, from whom he has sought help. If convicted, Bolsonaro faces up to 40 years in prison.