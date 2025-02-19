China spreads its influence into Pacific with ‘salami slicing’ strategy

Chinese warships sailed within 150 miles (240 km) of Sydney as Beijing looks to project power further into the Pacific.

A Chinese navy helicopter also flew within 10 feet (3 meters) of a Philippine patrol plane over the South China Sea on Tuesday, and last week a PLA fighter jet released flares in front of an Australian surveillance aircraft.

Defense analysts told the Financial Times that “while US foreign policy is in flux,” China is trying to spread its influence further into the Pacific, where it has territorial disputes with several countries. China-watchers describe the strategy as “salami slicing” — expanding its sphere of influence bit by bit and testing international norms in small ways.