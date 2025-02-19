Bipartisan SHIPS bill could appeal to Trump

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., has an idea he believes can help the US compete with China and lead to more domestic manufacturing — and he thinks it will appeal to President Donald Trump.

Kelly and his bipartisan partners are readying the latest version of the SHIPS Act for release in the next couple months. It’s a huge bill aimed at revitalizing the US maritime industry that last year was co-sponsored in the House by Michael Waltz, now Trump’s national security adviser.

“It does seem like it’s in line with the way Donald Trump views industrial capacity and competitiveness with China. So I think we could build a partnership there,” Kelly told Semafor Tuesday after visiting the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia. He said he’s spoken to Waltz about it and thinks the House GOP will be interested, too.

“We don’t have the maritime capacity that we need,” Kelly said. “I’m very optimistic about this.”

The White House signaled its support for the policy. “The Trump administration is supportive of a comprehensive approach to revitalize US shipbuilding and maritime industries,” National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told Semafor. “This includes rebuilding our maritime industrial base and expanding and strengthening recruitment, training, and retention of mariners and shipyard workers.”