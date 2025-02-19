African Development Bank projects 4.1% growth for the continent

Africa’s economy is expected to grow by 4.1% this year, the African Development Bank projected, a 0.9-percentage-point rise from 2024.

The improvement will be driven by economic reforms in several countries, AfDB wrote, predicting improvements in inflationary pressures as well as fiscal and debt positions. The World Bank has projected an average of 4.2% growth in sub-Saharan Africa this year and next.

South Sudan is projected to record the highest growth this year with an estimated rise of 34.4%, AfDB said, while Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda are each expected to grow more than 7%. The bank expects Equatorial Guinea and Sudan will be the only nations with contracting economies in 2025. Twelve of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies this year will be in Africa, AfDB said.