Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny’s wife, says she will take up his fight

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said she would carry on her dead husband’s fight against President Vladimir Putin.

Navalnaya, described by some as the “First Lady” of Russian opposition, called for supporters to rally behind her in a nine-minute video shared to social media days after Navalny’s death in an Arctic penal colony on Friday.

“I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work … I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia,” she said. “I ask you to share with me the rage. The fury, anger, hatred for those who dare to kill our future.”

Navalnaya has said that Putin killed her husband, a 47-year-old former lawyer who was a fervent critic of the Russian president and was serving a three-decade sentence on a conviction widely viewed as politically motivated. Navalny’s relatives and legal team said they have been prevented from viewing his body at a morgue.