ICJ starts hearings into Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) opened a hearing into Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands, as international anger grows over Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

The hearing will result in a non-binding advisory opinion, and follows a ruling last month from the U.N.’s top court that Israel must work to prevent any acts of genocide in its war with Hamas.

Israel’s military operation in Gaza has entered its fifth month despite mounting anger from the international community and waning support from key allies, including the U.S.