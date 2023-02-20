Hollywood’s China dream is back

Chapek’s ask was farfetched. American digital services from Facebook to Netflix have long since abandoned their dreams of selling directly to the huge Chinese market. And he has since been replaced by one of the most experienced navigators of the lucrative, fraught trade between the U.S. and China, Bob Iger.

AD

But his request reflected Hollywood’s persistent Chinese dream. And one year later, to a degree that was almost unimaginable at the time, Hollywood is back in the China business, with Disney again in the lead. Chinese authorities let Avatar: The Way of Water run through the country’s Spring Festival, and it grossed $240 million. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are also opening in China, along with a wave of movies from other studios: Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Warner’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and even Universal’s M3GAN, a rare horror movie allowed into the country.

“There’s been a dramatic turnaround and way faster than I ever could have imagined — and I’m an optimistic guy,” Rich Gelfond, the CEO of IMAX, whose large screens are popular in China, told me. “I just didn’t think it could have happened this quickly.”

An American movie executive who speaks regularly to Chinese regulators said that years of tightening ideological scrutiny — Top Gun was too celebratory of the American military, Captain America projected a vision of the U.S. as global policeman — have been replaced with an intense focus on the economic growth and recovery of China’s domestic entertainment industry.

There’s no return for Hollywood to a decade in which studio executives blithely edited movies to avoid offending the Chinese government. That will now carry a cost in the United States, where a bipartisan House committee on “strategic competition” led by Rep. Mike Gallagher has promised to call Iger to testify. (A Disney spokesperson declined to discuss the matter, and Chapek didn’t respond to an inquiry through an associate.)

And the subscription business model, which for Disney integrates Disney+ into the network of films, theme parks, and other attractions, won’t work in a country that blocks streamers.

AD

But the return of China as a lucrative market reflects the paradox of the broader relationship. Even as Washington and Beijing search for a floor in their political relationships, trade between the countries is at record highs.