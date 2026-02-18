Two days of Russia-Ukraine talks yield no major breakthrough

Two days of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine failed to yield any major breakthroughs to end the nearly four-year war, despite US President Donald Trump’s rising impatience.

“Surprise, surprise,” Politico wrote: The peace talks have essentially become “political theater,” with both Kyiv and Moscow trying to convince Trump that the other side is to blame for the impasse.

The Kremlin has reportedly offered Trump some $12 trillion in deals as part of a ceasefire agreement.

But that is “plainly hyperbole designed to please” him, The Economist wrote, given that Russia’s available riches “are a small fraction” of what Moscow is touting, The Economist reported.