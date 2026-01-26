Events Email Briefings
EU opens investigation into Elon Musk’s X over Grok deepfakes

Jan 26, 2026, 5:20pm EST
Ursula von der Leyen
Yves Herman/Reuters

The EU signaled it is stepping up oversight of large US tech platforms, risking further ire from Washington.

The European Commission on Monday opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s social media network, X, over a proliferation of nonconsensual sexualized deepfakes created by its AI tool. The EU also plans to heighten scrutiny of WhatsApp after subjecting Meta’s messaging platform to the bloc’s toughest standards over its high numbers of users.

Brussels began rethinking its Big Tech crackdown last year, but has since faced calls to hold firm and increase enforcement, despite threats of US retaliation over the continent’s regulatory impulses.

Efforts to create an independent bloc-wide tech regulator — “Washington’s worst nightmare” — are now picking up steam, Politico EU reported.

J.D. Capelouto
